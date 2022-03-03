Trending:
Carter helps Navy oust American U 71-64 in Patriot tourney

The Associated Press
March 3, 2022 9:47 pm
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — John Carter Jr. had 21 points as Navy topped American 71-64 in the Patriot League Conference tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Daniel Deaver pitched in with 13 points and eight rebounds for the Midshipmen (20-10). Greg Summers added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Johnny O’Neil had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (10-22). Matt Rogers added 12 points, while Colin Smalls scored 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

