Castaneda leads Akron against Central Michigan after 22-point game

Central Michigan Chippewas (7-21, 6-11 MAC) at Akron Zips (20-9, 13-6 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron faces the Central Michigan Chippewas after Xavier Castaneda scored 22 points in Akron’s 79-60 victory over the Ball State Cardinals.

The Zips have gone 11-3 at home. Akron is 8-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

The Chippewas have gone 6-11 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan is 2-13 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Akron won the last matchup 60-56 on Jan. 26. Enrique Freeman scored 16 points points to help lead the Zips to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ali Ali is shooting 46.9% and averaging 14.1 points for the Zips. Castaneda is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Akron.

Cameron Healy is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Chippewas, while averaging 12 points. Kevin Miller is shooting 42.8% and averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Chippewas: 2-8, averaging 67.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

