On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Celtics’ Williams out 4-6 weeks after knee surgery

The Associated Press
March 30, 2022 12:56 pm
< a min read
      

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics say center Robert Williams III is expected to miss four to six weeks after undergoing surgery to repair torn cartilage in his left knee.

The team said that Williams underwent a partial knee meniscectomy on Wednesday morning at a hospital in Boston. He was hurt against Minnesota on Sunday.

Williams, a staunch defender, was averaging 10 points, 9.6 rebounds and just over two blocks this season.

The loss of Williams comes as Boston (47-29) is making a push for the top playoff seed in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics have won 24 of 29 games and are a game behind the first-place Miami Heat, who visit on Wednesday night.

        Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|6 Ethics Webinar
4|6 How Utah Communities Can Increase Cyber...
4|6 Detroit CyberSecurity Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories