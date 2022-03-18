CF Montreal brings losing streak into matchup with Atlanta United

CF Montreal (0-3-0) vs. Atlanta United FC (2-1-0)

Atlanta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC -141, Montreal +364, Draw +291; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: CF Montreal aims to end a three-game skid when it visits Atlanta United.

United was 13-9-12 overall during the 2021 season while going 9-3-5 at home. United scored 45 goals and registered a goal differential of +8 last season.

Montreal compiled a 12-12-10 record overall in 2021 while finishing 3-8-6 in road matches. Montreal scored 46 goals and registered a goal differential of +2 last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Machop Chol (injured), Franco Ibarra (injured), Thiago Almada (injured), Santiago Sosa (injured), Luiz Araujo (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured), Jake Mulraney (injured).

Montreal: Sunusi Ibrahim (injured), Tomas Giraldo (injured), Mason Toye (injured), Ahmed Hamdi (injured), Bjorn Johnsen (injured), Samuel Piette (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

