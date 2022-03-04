Chappell leads Sacramento State against Montana after 22-point game

Sacramento State Hornets (9-17, 5-14 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (18-12, 11-8 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State visits the Montana Grizzlies after Zach Chappell scored 22 points in Sacramento State’s 75-69 loss to the Montana State Bobcats.

The Grizzlies have gone 14-2 in home games. Montana leads the Big Sky in team defense, allowing 66.7 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

The Hornets have gone 5-14 against Big Sky opponents. Sacramento State is 6-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Montana won 65-58 in the last matchup on Dec. 3. Robby Beasley III led Montana with 13 points, and Bryce Fowler led Sacramento State with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beasley averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Josh Bannan is shooting 54.9% and averaging 18.3 points over the past 10 games for Montana.

Jonathan Komagum is averaging 6.4 points, seven rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Hornets. William FitzPatrick is averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 26.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 25.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

