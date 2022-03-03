Charleston Southern plays South Carolina Upstate following Kelly’s 24-point game

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (6-24, 1-15 Big South) vs. South Carolina Upstate Spartans (13-15, 10-6 Big South)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits the South Carolina Upstate Spartans after Taje’ Kelly scored 24 points in Charleston Southern’s 79-78 victory against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Spartans are 6-7 on their home court. South Carolina Upstate allows 73.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

The Buccaneers are 1-15 against Big South opponents. Charleston Southern is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the third time this season. South Carolina Upstate won the last matchup 78-73 on Feb. 19. Bryson Mozone scored 20 to help lead South Carolina Upstate to the win, and Sean Price scored 15 points for Charleston Southern.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mozone is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Spartans. Jordan Gainey is averaging 15.1 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

Tahlik Chavez is averaging 11.8 points for the Buccaneers. Kelly is averaging 11.5 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Buccaneers: 2-8, averaging 72.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

