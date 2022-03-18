Trending:
Charlotte FC seeks to break losing streak in matchup with the New England Revolution

The Associated Press
March 18, 2022 2:03 am
< a min read
      

New England Revolution (1-1-1) vs. Charlotte FC (0-3-0)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England +108, Charlotte FC +234, Draw +261; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte FC will try to stop a three-game slide when it hosts the New England Revolution.

Charlotte takes the field for the fourth game in franchise history. Charlotte has been outscored 6-1 through its first three games of MLS play.

The Revolution finished 22-5-7 overall a season ago while going 10-3-4 on the road. The Revolution scored 65 goals last season, averaging 1.9 per game.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: Vinicius Mello (injured).

Revolution: Henry Kessler (injured), Matt Turner (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

