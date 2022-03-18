Charlotte FC seeks to break losing streak in matchup with the New England Revolution

New England Revolution (1-1-1) vs. Charlotte FC (0-3-0)
Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England +108, Charlotte FC +234, Draw +261; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte FC will try to stop a three-game slide when it hosts the New England Revolution.
Charlotte takes the field for the fourth game in franchise history. Charlotte has been outscored 6-1 through its first three games of MLS play.
The Revolution finished 22-5-7 overall a season ago while going 10-3-4 on the road. The Revolution scored 65 goals last season, averaging 1.9 per game.
Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: Vinicius Mello (injured).
Revolution: Henry Kessler (injured), Matt Turner (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
