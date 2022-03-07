Chattanooga 64, Furman 63, OT

FURMAN (22-12)
Slawson 3-11 0-0 8, Bothwell 9-13 3-3 24, Foster 2-5 1-2 5, Garrison 1-4 0-0 2, Hunter 4-11 0-0 12, Hien 4-7 0-0 8, Pegues 0-1 4-4 4, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Hughey 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 23-52 8-11 63.
CHATTANOOGA (27-7)
Banks 1-3 2-2 4, De Sousa 7-10 3-5 17, Hankton 4-6 0-0 8, Jean-Baptiste 5-17 0-0 13, M.Smith 5-15 1-1 12, Caldwell 2-6 0-0 6, Ledford 0-2 0-0 0, Ayeni 2-3 0-0 4, Diggs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 6-8 64.
Halftime_Furman 26-16. 3-Point Goals_Furman 9-32 (Hunter 4-10, Bothwell 3-5, Slawson 2-9, Pegues 0-1, Foster 0-2, Hien 0-2, Garrison 0-3), Chattanooga 6-25 (Jean-Baptiste 3-10, Caldwell 2-6, M.Smith 1-3, Ayeni 0-1, Banks 0-1, Hankton 0-2, Ledford 0-2). Rebounds_Furman 27 (Bothwell, Hunter 5), Chattanooga 35 (De Sousa 14). Assists_Furman 9 (Bothwell, Garrison, Hunter 2), Chattanooga 12 (Banks 6). Total Fouls_Furman 11, Chattanooga 12.
