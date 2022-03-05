Chattanooga 71, The Citadel 66

THE CITADEL (13-18)
Brown 5-11 6-10 17, Roche 3-8 0-0 7, Clark 6-11 1-4 14, Maynard 4-6 2-2 11, Moffe 5-13 0-1 13, Fitzgibbons 1-5 0-0 2, Davis 1-3 0-0 2, Spence 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 9-17 66.
CHATTANOOGA (25-7)
Banks 0-2 2-2 2, De Sousa 1-2 0-0 2, Hankton 6-9 0-0 13, Jean-Baptiste 6-12 6-6 20, M.Smith 6-15 6-8 19, Caldwell 0-4 0-0 0, Ledford 1-4 1-2 3, Diggs 3-3 0-0 6, Stricklen 1-1 0-0 2, Ayeni 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 25-55 17-20 71.
Halftime_Chattanooga 37-23. 3-Point Goals_The Citadel 7-23 (Moffe 3-6, Brown 1-3, Clark 1-3, Maynard 1-3, Roche 1-6, Davis 0-1, Fitzgibbons 0-1), Chattanooga 4-22 (Jean-Baptiste 2-6, Hankton 1-3, M.Smith 1-4, Banks 0-2, Ledford 0-3, Caldwell 0-4). Fouled Out_Brown. Rebounds_The Citadel 23 (Brown 6), Chattanooga 37 (Hankton 7). Assists_The Citadel 10 (Moffe 5), Chattanooga 11 (Banks 6). Total Fouls_The Citadel 17, Chattanooga 15.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.