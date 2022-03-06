Chattanooga 79, Wofford 56

WOFFORD (19-13)
Mack 8-16 2-4 20, Klesmit 5-11 1-3 11, Larson 1-4 0-0 2, Patterson 1-1 3-5 5, Safford 5-6 0-0 14, Bigelow 1-4 0-0 2, Godwin 1-4 0-0 2, Tripp 0-0 0-0 0, L.Turner 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-48 6-12 56.
CHATTANOOGA (26-7)
Banks 6-10 4-6 17, De Sousa 4-6 4-4 12, Hankton 2-2 0-0 4, Jean-Baptiste 5-10 3-5 14, M.Smith 9-14 4-4 25, Caldwell 0-1 1-2 1, Ledford 1-2 0-0 2, Diggs 1-3 2-2 4, Stricklen 0-0 0-0 0, Ayeni 0-0 0-0 0, Frazier 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-48 18-23 79.
Halftime_Chattanooga 38-20. 3-Point Goals_Wofford 6-17 (Safford 4-5, Mack 2-6, Bigelow 0-1, Larson 0-1, L.Turner 0-1, Klesmit 0-3), Chattanooga 5-13 (M.Smith 3-4, Banks 1-2, Jean-Baptiste 1-5, Caldwell 0-1, Ledford 0-1). Fouled Out_Godwin. Rebounds_Wofford 16 (Mack 10), Chattanooga 30 (M.Smith 11). Assists_Wofford 6 (Larson 3), Chattanooga 8 (De Sousa 3). Total Fouls_Wofford 16, Chattanooga 15.
