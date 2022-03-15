On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Chicago Blackhawks announce 3-year deal with D Alex Vlasic

March 15, 2022
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a three-year contract with defenseman Alex Vlasic.

The Blackhawks announced the entry-level deal on Tuesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season and carries a salary-cap hit of $824,167.

The 6-foot-6 Vlasic, who is from the Chicago suburbs, was selected by the Blackhawks in the second round of the 2019 draft. He is scheduled to join the team on Thursday.

“It’s rare to find a player of Alex’s skill level and size and we look forward to him continuing his development path with our club,” general manager Kyle Davidson said in a statement. “His steady development at Boston University was noticeable and encouraging as we chart his future with our team.”

Vlasic just completed his junior year at BU, blocking a team-high 51 shots in 32 games. He also had one goal and seven assists.

Vlasic’s sister, Emma, plays for the Connecticut Whale in the Premier Hockey Federation, and his cousin, Marc-Edouard Vlasic, is a veteran defenseman with the San Jose Sharks.

