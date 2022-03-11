Chicago Fire take shutout streak into matchup against D.C. United

Chicago Fire (0-0-2) vs. DC United (2-0-0)

Washington; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DC United +106, Chicago +263, Draw +241; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire come into a matchup against D.C. United after notching two straight shutout wins.

United was 14-15-5 overall during the 2021 season while going 11-5-1 at home. United scored 56 goals and registered a goal differential of +2 last season.

The Fire went 9-18-7 overall and 2-13-2 on the road in the 2021 season. The Fire scored 36 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 54.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Jeremy Garay (injured), Nigel Robertha (injured), Theodore Ku-DiPietro (injured).

Fire: Carlos Teran (injured), Federico Navarro (injured), Missael Rodriguez (injured).

