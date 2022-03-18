Chicago Fire take shutout streak into matchup against Sporting Kansas City

Sporting Kansas City (1-2-0) vs. Chicago Fire (1-0-2)

Chicago; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago -108, Sporting Kansas City +281, Draw +262; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire head into a matchup with Sporting Kansas City after securing three straight shutout wins.

The Fire finished 9-18-7 overall and 7-5-5 at home last season. The Fire averaged 1.1 goals on 3.9 shots on goal per game last season.

Sporting KC went 17-10-7 overall and 8-7-2 on the road in the 2021 season. Sporting KC averaged 1.7 goals on 4.8 shots on goal per game a season ago.

Saturday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Fire: Carlos Teran (injured), Andre Reynolds II (injured).

Sporting KC: Khiry Shelton (injured), Gadi Kinda (injured), Oriol Rosell (injured), Alan Pulido (injured).

