Chicago State visits Cal Baptist after Armstrong’s 22-point game

Chicago State Cougars (7-22, 3-13 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (15-14, 5-11 WAC)

Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist hosts the Chicago State Cougars after Taran Armstrong scored 22 points in Cal Baptist’s 63-54 loss to the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Lancers have gone 13-5 in home games. Cal Baptist is sixth in the WAC shooting 33.1% from deep, led by Freddie Dybala shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Cougars are 3-13 against WAC opponents. Chicago State ranks eighth in the WAC shooting 31.7% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season in WAC play. Chicago State won the last meeting 58-56 on Jan. 8. Jahsean Corbett scored 13 points to help lead the Cougars to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Akin is averaging 12.1 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Lancers. Ty Rowell is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Brandon Betson is averaging 13.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Cougars. Corbett is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Cougars: 1-9, averaging 65.5 points, 23.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.