Clemson 63, Virginia Tech 59

VIRGINIA TECH (19-12)
Aluma 3-8 0-0 7, Mutts 4-8 6-7 15, Alleyne 6-13 0-0 17, Cattoor 1-6 0-0 3, Murphy 2-4 0-0 4, Pedulla 1-6 6-6 8, Maddox 2-3 0-0 5, N’Guessan 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 12-13 59.
CLEMSON (16-15)
Tyson 2-7 0-0 5, Middlebrooks 0-1 0-0 0, Collins 4-5 0-0 10, Honor 1-4 4-4 6, Hunter 0-4 1-2 1, Dawes 2-6 4-5 10, Hemenway 4-4 0-1 11, Hall 5-9 2-2 12, Bohannon 2-5 0-0 4, Schieffelin 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 21-48 13-16 63.
Halftime_Virginia Tech 33-30. 3-Point Goals_Virginia Tech 9-30 (Alleyne 5-10, Maddox 1-2, Aluma 1-3, Mutts 1-3, Cattoor 1-5, Murphy 0-2, N’Guessan 0-2, Pedulla 0-3), Clemson 8-20 (Hemenway 3-3, Collins 2-2, Dawes 2-6, Tyson 1-3, Honor 0-3, Hunter 0-3). Rebounds_Virginia Tech 29 (Mutts 9), Clemson 25 (Tyson, Hall, Schieffelin 4). Assists_Virginia Tech 9 (Aluma 3), Clemson 13 (Schieffelin 4). Total Fouls_Virginia Tech 16, Clemson 16. A_7,295 (10,000).
