Clemson 68, Georgia Tech 65

GEORGIA TECH (11-19)
Howard 4-7 3-5 11, Coleman 3-5 1-1 8, Devoe 6-10 1-2 15, Sturdivant 5-13 0-0 12, Usher 3-10 2-2 9, K.Moore 2-7 1-1 5, Kelly 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 25-56 8-11 65.
CLEMSON (15-15)
Schieffelin 3-7 0-0 6, Middlebrooks 2-3 1-2 5, Collins 8-10 2-2 19, Honor 2-4 0-0 5, Hunter 1-5 2-2 5, Dawes 3-10 0-0 8, Bohannon 4-5 1-1 9, Tyson 4-6 0-0 8, Hemenway 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 28-53 6-7 68.
Halftime_Georgia Tech 33-27. 3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 7-21 (Devoe 2-4, Sturdivant 2-7, Kelly 1-2, Coleman 1-3, Usher 1-3, K.Moore 0-2), Clemson 6-21 (Dawes 2-8, Hunter 1-2, Collins 1-3, Hemenway 1-3, Honor 1-3, Tyson 0-2). Rebounds_Georgia Tech 29 (Devoe 7), Clemson 26 (Collins 7). Assists_Georgia Tech 15 (Sturdivant 5), Clemson 13 (Collins, Hunter 4). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 12, Clemson 11. A_5,602 (10,000).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.