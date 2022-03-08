Clemson 70, NC State 64

NC STATE (11-21)
Dowuona 3-5 0-0 6, Hellems 3-13 4-5 13, Morsell 3-10 0-2 7, Seabron 5-16 9-11 19, Smith 2-13 3-3 7, Gibson 4-4 0-1 8, Pass 2-2 0-0 4, Hayes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 16-22 64.
CLEMSON (17-15)
Hall 7-12 4-6 18, Tyson 2-7 2-2 6, Collins 2-6 3-6 7, Honor 5-11 1-2 13, Hunter 2-5 3-4 8, Dawes 4-9 1-2 12, Bohannon 3-6 0-0 6, Hemenway 0-2 0-1 0, Schieffelin 0-2 0-0 0, Middlebrooks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 14-23 70.
Halftime_Clemson 29-24. 3-Point Goals_NC State 4-23 (Hellems 3-8, Morsell 1-6, Seabron 0-2, Smith 0-7), Clemson 6-23 (Dawes 3-8, Honor 2-5, Hunter 1-3, Collins 0-1, Hemenway 0-1, Hall 0-2, Tyson 0-3). Rebounds_NC State 36 (Seabron 12), Clemson 40 (Hall, Collins 10). Assists_NC State 13 (Seabron 6), Clemson 10 (Hunter 4). Total Fouls_NC State 20, Clemson 20.
