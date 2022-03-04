Trending:
Cleveland State ousts Robert Morris 83-67 in Horizon tourney

The Associated Press
March 4, 2022 12:42 am
CLEVELAND (AP) — Torrey Patton tied his season high with 25 points as Cleveland State defeated Robert Morris 83-67 in the Horizon League tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

D’Moi Hodge had 15 points for the Vikings (20-9). Tre Gomillion added 13 points. Broc Finstuen had 10 points and six rebounds.

Enoch Cheeks scored a career-high 21 points, adding seven rebounds, six assists and three blocks for the Colonials (8-24). Kahliel Spear had 15 points, while Brandon Stone scored 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

