Cleveland State ousts Robert Morris 83-67 in Horizon tourney

CLEVELAND (AP) — Torrey Patton tied his season high with 25 points as Cleveland State defeated Robert Morris 83-67 in the Horizon League tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

D’Moi Hodge had 15 points for the Vikings (20-9). Tre Gomillion added 13 points. Broc Finstuen had 10 points and six rebounds.

Enoch Cheeks scored a career-high 21 points, adding seven rebounds, six assists and three blocks for the Colonials (8-24). Kahliel Spear had 15 points, while Brandon Stone scored 10.

