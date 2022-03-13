CME Group Tour Championship Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Jin Young Ko (0), $1,500,000
|69-67-66-63—265
|-23
|Nasa Hataoka (0), $480,000
|69-69-64-64—266
|-22
|Celine Boutier (0), $268,657
|65-65-72-68—270
|-18
|Mina Harigae (0), $268,657
|65-69-69-67—270
|-18
|Megan Khang (0), $145,041
|67-69-69-66—271
|-17
|Nelly Korda (0), $145,041
|66-69-67-69—271
|-17
|Minjee Lee (0), $145,041
|66-68-71-66—271
|-17
|Lexi Thompson (0), $98,453
|67-69-68-68—272
|-16
|In Gee Chun (0), $78,807
|69-69-70-65—273
|-15
|Lydia Ko (0), $78,807
|69-68-72-64—273
|-15
|Gaby Lopez (0), $78,807
|66-68-69-70—273
|-15
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen (0), $62,415
|68-69-67-70—274
|-14
|Leona Maguire (0), $62,415
|67-71-66-70—274
|-14
|Anna Nordqvist (0), $62,415
|68-69-70-67—274
|-14
|Hannah Green (0), $48,720
|66-73-70-66—275
|-13
|Charley Hull (0), $48,720
|69-75-67-64—275
|-13
|Danielle Kang (0), $48,720
|71-66-70-68—275
|-13
|Sei Young Kim (0), $48,720
|65-73-70-67—275
|-13
|Jeongeun Lee6 (0), $48,720
|64-71-70-70—275
|-13
|So Yeon Ryu (0), $48,720
|66-72-71-66—275
|-13
|Jasmine Suwannapura (0), $42,040
|66-72-71-67—276
|-12
|Madelene Sagstrom (0), $40,020
|69-70-69-69—277
|-11
|Lauren Stephenson (0), $40,020
|69-71-70-67—277
|-11
|Ally Ewing (0), $36,106
|68-68-72-70—278
|-10
|Georgia Hall (0), $36,106
|67-68-71-72—278
|-10
|Eun-Hee Ji (0), $36,106
|67-68-72-71—278
|-10
|Wichanee Meechai (0), $36,106
|70-67-71-70—278
|-10
|Ariya Jutanugarn (0), $31,937
|71-71-69-68—279
|-9
|Yealimi Noh (0), $31,937
|72-70-70-67—279
|-9
|Su-Hyun Oh (0), $31,937
|68-70-70-71—279
|-9
|Brittany Altomare (0), $28,232
|69-69-70-72—280
|-8
|Moriya Jutanugarn (0), $28,232
|70-71-71-68—280
|-8
|Ryann O’Toole (0), $28,232
|72-67-71-70—280
|-8
|Amy Olson (0), $28,232
|74-70-68-68—280
|-8
|Carlota Ciganda (0), $24,864
|70-72-67-72—281
|-7
|Xiyu Lin (0), $24,864
|69-69-69-74—281
|-7
|Patty Tavatanakit (0), $24,864
|68-73-70-70—281
|-7
|Brooke Henderson (0), $22,761
|71-70-70-71—282
|-6
|A Lim Kim (0), $22,761
|71-67-70-74—282
|-6
|Esther Henseleit (0), $20,150
|70-70-75-68—283
|-5
|Wei-Ling Hsu (0), $20,150
|66-73-72-72—283
|-5
|Jessica Korda (0), $20,150
|68-69-75-71—283
|-5
|Jennifer Kupcho (0), $20,150
|65-78-69-71—283
|-5
|Jenny Shin (0), $20,150
|72-72-68-71—283
|-5
|Pajaree Anannarukarn (0), $17,624
|73-69-70-72—284
|-4
|Yu Liu (0), $17,624
|71-69-71-73—284
|-4
|Lizette Salas (0), $17,624
|70-69-71-74—284
|-4
|Yuka Saso (0), $16,613
|66-73-73-73—285
|-3
|Emma Talley (0), $15,855
|70-74-72-70—286
|-2
|Amy Yang (0), $15,855
|72-68-76-70—286
|-2
|Austin Ernst (0), $14,930
|72-75-71-70—288
|E
|Elizabeth Szokol (0), $14,930
|71-73-75-69—288
|E
|Chella Choi (0), $14,255
|69-72-72-76—289
|+1
|Hyo Joo Kim (0), $14,255
|69-72-77-71—289
|+1
|Matilda Castren (0), $13,414
|70-77-70-74—291
|+3
|Stacy Lewis (0), $13,414
|69-74-77-71—291
|+3
|Caroline Masson (0), $13,414
|71-70-72-78—291
|+3
|Jenny Coleman (0), $12,572
|73-75-74-71—293
|+5
|Sophia Popov (0), $12,572
|77-75-68-73—293
|+5
