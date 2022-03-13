CME Group Tour Championship Par Scores

Sunday

At Gold Course

Naples, Fla.

Purse: $5 million

Yardage: 6,556; Par: 72

Final Round

Jin Young Ko (0), $1,500,000 69-67-66-63—265 -23 Nasa Hataoka (0), $480,000 69-69-64-64—266 -22 Celine Boutier (0), $268,657 65-65-72-68—270 -18 Mina Harigae (0), $268,657 65-69-69-67—270 -18 Megan Khang (0), $145,041 67-69-69-66—271 -17 Nelly Korda (0), $145,041 66-69-67-69—271 -17 Minjee Lee (0), $145,041 66-68-71-66—271 -17 Lexi Thompson (0), $98,453 67-69-68-68—272 -16 In Gee Chun (0), $78,807 69-69-70-65—273 -15 Lydia Ko (0), $78,807 69-68-72-64—273 -15 Gaby Lopez (0), $78,807 66-68-69-70—273 -15 Nanna Koerstz Madsen (0), $62,415 68-69-67-70—274 -14 Leona Maguire (0), $62,415 67-71-66-70—274 -14 Anna Nordqvist (0), $62,415 68-69-70-67—274 -14 Hannah Green (0), $48,720 66-73-70-66—275 -13 Charley Hull (0), $48,720 69-75-67-64—275 -13 Danielle Kang (0), $48,720 71-66-70-68—275 -13 Sei Young Kim (0), $48,720 65-73-70-67—275 -13 Jeongeun Lee6 (0), $48,720 64-71-70-70—275 -13 So Yeon Ryu (0), $48,720 66-72-71-66—275 -13 Jasmine Suwannapura (0), $42,040 66-72-71-67—276 -12 Madelene Sagstrom (0), $40,020 69-70-69-69—277 -11 Lauren Stephenson (0), $40,020 69-71-70-67—277 -11 Ally Ewing (0), $36,106 68-68-72-70—278 -10 Georgia Hall (0), $36,106 67-68-71-72—278 -10 Eun-Hee Ji (0), $36,106 67-68-72-71—278 -10 Wichanee Meechai (0), $36,106 70-67-71-70—278 -10 Ariya Jutanugarn (0), $31,937 71-71-69-68—279 -9 Yealimi Noh (0), $31,937 72-70-70-67—279 -9 Su-Hyun Oh (0), $31,937 68-70-70-71—279 -9 Brittany Altomare (0), $28,232 69-69-70-72—280 -8 Moriya Jutanugarn (0), $28,232 70-71-71-68—280 -8 Ryann O’Toole (0), $28,232 72-67-71-70—280 -8 Amy Olson (0), $28,232 74-70-68-68—280 -8 Carlota Ciganda (0), $24,864 70-72-67-72—281 -7 Xiyu Lin (0), $24,864 69-69-69-74—281 -7 Patty Tavatanakit (0), $24,864 68-73-70-70—281 -7 Brooke Henderson (0), $22,761 71-70-70-71—282 -6 A Lim Kim (0), $22,761 71-67-70-74—282 -6 Esther Henseleit (0), $20,150 70-70-75-68—283 -5 Wei-Ling Hsu (0), $20,150 66-73-72-72—283 -5 Jessica Korda (0), $20,150 68-69-75-71—283 -5 Jennifer Kupcho (0), $20,150 65-78-69-71—283 -5 Jenny Shin (0), $20,150 72-72-68-71—283 -5 Pajaree Anannarukarn (0), $17,624 73-69-70-72—284 -4 Yu Liu (0), $17,624 71-69-71-73—284 -4 Lizette Salas (0), $17,624 70-69-71-74—284 -4 Yuka Saso (0), $16,613 66-73-73-73—285 -3 Emma Talley (0), $15,855 70-74-72-70—286 -2 Amy Yang (0), $15,855 72-68-76-70—286 -2 Austin Ernst (0), $14,930 72-75-71-70—288 E Elizabeth Szokol (0), $14,930 71-73-75-69—288 E Chella Choi (0), $14,255 69-72-72-76—289 +1 Hyo Joo Kim (0), $14,255 69-72-77-71—289 +1 Matilda Castren (0), $13,414 70-77-70-74—291 +3 Stacy Lewis (0), $13,414 69-74-77-71—291 +3 Caroline Masson (0), $13,414 71-70-72-78—291 +3 Jenny Coleman (0), $12,572 73-75-74-71—293 +5 Sophia Popov (0), $12,572 77-75-68-73—293 +5

