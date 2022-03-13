On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
CME Group Tour Championship Par Scores

The Associated Press
March 13, 2022 2:02 pm
Sunday

At Gold Course

Naples, Fla.

Purse: $5 million

Yardage: 6,556; Par: 72

Final Round

Jin Young Ko (0), $1,500,000 69-67-66-63—265 -23
Nasa Hataoka (0), $480,000 69-69-64-64—266 -22
Celine Boutier (0), $268,657 65-65-72-68—270 -18
Mina Harigae (0), $268,657 65-69-69-67—270 -18
Megan Khang (0), $145,041 67-69-69-66—271 -17
Nelly Korda (0), $145,041 66-69-67-69—271 -17
Minjee Lee (0), $145,041 66-68-71-66—271 -17
Lexi Thompson (0), $98,453 67-69-68-68—272 -16
In Gee Chun (0), $78,807 69-69-70-65—273 -15
Lydia Ko (0), $78,807 69-68-72-64—273 -15
Gaby Lopez (0), $78,807 66-68-69-70—273 -15
Nanna Koerstz Madsen (0), $62,415 68-69-67-70—274 -14
Leona Maguire (0), $62,415 67-71-66-70—274 -14
Anna Nordqvist (0), $62,415 68-69-70-67—274 -14
Hannah Green (0), $48,720 66-73-70-66—275 -13
Charley Hull (0), $48,720 69-75-67-64—275 -13
Danielle Kang (0), $48,720 71-66-70-68—275 -13
Sei Young Kim (0), $48,720 65-73-70-67—275 -13
Jeongeun Lee6 (0), $48,720 64-71-70-70—275 -13
So Yeon Ryu (0), $48,720 66-72-71-66—275 -13
Jasmine Suwannapura (0), $42,040 66-72-71-67—276 -12
Madelene Sagstrom (0), $40,020 69-70-69-69—277 -11
Lauren Stephenson (0), $40,020 69-71-70-67—277 -11
Ally Ewing (0), $36,106 68-68-72-70—278 -10
Georgia Hall (0), $36,106 67-68-71-72—278 -10
Eun-Hee Ji (0), $36,106 67-68-72-71—278 -10
Wichanee Meechai (0), $36,106 70-67-71-70—278 -10
Ariya Jutanugarn (0), $31,937 71-71-69-68—279 -9
Yealimi Noh (0), $31,937 72-70-70-67—279 -9
Su-Hyun Oh (0), $31,937 68-70-70-71—279 -9
Brittany Altomare (0), $28,232 69-69-70-72—280 -8
Moriya Jutanugarn (0), $28,232 70-71-71-68—280 -8
Ryann O’Toole (0), $28,232 72-67-71-70—280 -8
Amy Olson (0), $28,232 74-70-68-68—280 -8
Carlota Ciganda (0), $24,864 70-72-67-72—281 -7
Xiyu Lin (0), $24,864 69-69-69-74—281 -7
Patty Tavatanakit (0), $24,864 68-73-70-70—281 -7
Brooke Henderson (0), $22,761 71-70-70-71—282 -6
A Lim Kim (0), $22,761 71-67-70-74—282 -6
Esther Henseleit (0), $20,150 70-70-75-68—283 -5
Wei-Ling Hsu (0), $20,150 66-73-72-72—283 -5
Jessica Korda (0), $20,150 68-69-75-71—283 -5
Jennifer Kupcho (0), $20,150 65-78-69-71—283 -5
Jenny Shin (0), $20,150 72-72-68-71—283 -5
Pajaree Anannarukarn (0), $17,624 73-69-70-72—284 -4
Yu Liu (0), $17,624 71-69-71-73—284 -4
Lizette Salas (0), $17,624 70-69-71-74—284 -4
Yuka Saso (0), $16,613 66-73-73-73—285 -3
Emma Talley (0), $15,855 70-74-72-70—286 -2
Amy Yang (0), $15,855 72-68-76-70—286 -2
Austin Ernst (0), $14,930 72-75-71-70—288 E
Elizabeth Szokol (0), $14,930 71-73-75-69—288 E
Chella Choi (0), $14,255 69-72-72-76—289 +1
Hyo Joo Kim (0), $14,255 69-72-77-71—289 +1
Matilda Castren (0), $13,414 70-77-70-74—291 +3
Stacy Lewis (0), $13,414 69-74-77-71—291 +3
Caroline Masson (0), $13,414 71-70-72-78—291 +3
Jenny Coleman (0), $12,572 73-75-74-71—293 +5
Sophia Popov (0), $12,572 77-75-68-73—293 +5

