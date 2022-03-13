On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Sports News

CME Group Tour Championship Scores

The Associated Press
March 13, 2022 2:01 pm
2 min read
      

Sunday

At Gold Course

Naples, Fla.

Purse: $5 million

Yardage: 6,556; Par: 72

Final Round

Jin Young Ko (0), $1,500,000 69-67-66-63—265
Nasa Hataoka (0), $480,000 69-69-64-64—266
Celine Boutier (0), $268,657 65-65-72-68—270
Mina Harigae (0), $268,657 65-69-69-67—270
Megan Khang (0), $145,041 67-69-69-66—271
Nelly Korda (0), $145,041 66-69-67-69—271
Minjee Lee (0), $145,041 66-68-71-66—271
Lexi Thompson (0), $98,453 67-69-68-68—272
In Gee Chun (0), $78,807 69-69-70-65—273
Lydia Ko (0), $78,807 69-68-72-64—273
Gaby Lopez (0), $78,807 66-68-69-70—273
Nanna Koerstz Madsen (0), $62,415 68-69-67-70—274
Leona Maguire (0), $62,415 67-71-66-70—274
Anna Nordqvist (0), $62,415 68-69-70-67—274
Hannah Green (0), $48,720 66-73-70-66—275
Charley Hull (0), $48,720 69-75-67-64—275
Danielle Kang (0), $48,720 71-66-70-68—275
Sei Young Kim (0), $48,720 65-73-70-67—275
Jeongeun Lee6 (0), $48,720 64-71-70-70—275
So Yeon Ryu (0), $48,720 66-72-71-66—275
Jasmine Suwannapura (0), $42,040 66-72-71-67—276
Madelene Sagstrom (0), $40,020 69-70-69-69—277
Lauren Stephenson (0), $40,020 69-71-70-67—277
Ally Ewing (0), $36,106 68-68-72-70—278
Georgia Hall (0), $36,106 67-68-71-72—278
Eun-Hee Ji (0), $36,106 67-68-72-71—278
Wichanee Meechai (0), $36,106 70-67-71-70—278
Ariya Jutanugarn (0), $31,937 71-71-69-68—279
Yealimi Noh (0), $31,937 72-70-70-67—279
Su-Hyun Oh (0), $31,937 68-70-70-71—279
Brittany Altomare (0), $28,232 69-69-70-72—280
Moriya Jutanugarn (0), $28,232 70-71-71-68—280
Ryann O’Toole (0), $28,232 72-67-71-70—280
Amy Olson (0), $28,232 74-70-68-68—280
Carlota Ciganda (0), $24,864 70-72-67-72—281
Xiyu Lin (0), $24,864 69-69-69-74—281
Patty Tavatanakit (0), $24,864 68-73-70-70—281
Brooke Henderson (0), $22,761 71-70-70-71—282
A Lim Kim (0), $22,761 71-67-70-74—282
Esther Henseleit (0), $20,150 70-70-75-68—283
Wei-Ling Hsu (0), $20,150 66-73-72-72—283
Jessica Korda (0), $20,150 68-69-75-71—283
Jennifer Kupcho (0), $20,150 65-78-69-71—283
Jenny Shin (0), $20,150 72-72-68-71—283
Pajaree Anannarukarn (0), $17,624 73-69-70-72—284
Yu Liu (0), $17,624 71-69-71-73—284
Lizette Salas (0), $17,624 70-69-71-74—284
Yuka Saso (0), $16,613 66-73-73-73—285
Emma Talley (0), $15,855 70-74-72-70—286
Amy Yang (0), $15,855 72-68-76-70—286
Austin Ernst (0), $14,930 72-75-71-70—288
Elizabeth Szokol (0), $14,930 71-73-75-69—288
Chella Choi (0), $14,255 69-72-72-76—289
Hyo Joo Kim (0), $14,255 69-72-77-71—289
Matilda Castren (0), $13,414 70-77-70-74—291
Stacy Lewis (0), $13,414 69-74-77-71—291
Caroline Masson (0), $13,414 71-70-72-78—291
Jenny Coleman (0), $12,572 73-75-74-71—293
Sophia Popov (0), $12,572 77-75-68-73—293

