Coastal Carolina 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 42

MD.-EASTERN SHORE (11-16)
Pollard 1-3 0-1 2, London 2-8 1-2 6, Phillip 3-7 0-0 7, Styles 4-17 2-4 10, Voyles 4-12 0-1 12, Nugent 1-5 0-0 2, Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Akinsanya 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 0-2 0-0 0, Milivojevic 0-0 0-0 0, Mensah 1-3 0-0 3, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-60 3-8 42.
COASTAL CAROLINA (17-13)
Mostafa 1-5 1-2 3, Cole 6-15 1-2 15, Dibba 5-9 0-0 11, Green 0-2 0-0 0, Uduje 2-5 0-1 5, Williams 6-12 3-4 18, Likayi 2-4 1-2 7, Hippolyte 3-5 1-2 7, Harvey 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Williamson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 7-13 66.
Halftime_Coastal Carolina 27-20. 3-Point Goals_Md.-Eastern Shore 7-34 (Voyles 4-8, Mensah 1-3, Phillip 1-4, London 1-6, Akinsanya 0-1, Davis 0-1, Thompson 0-2, Nugent 0-4, Styles 0-5), Coastal Carolina 9-26 (Williams 3-6, Likayi 2-4, Cole 2-7, Uduje 1-2, Dibba 1-3, Green 0-2, Hippolyte 0-2). Rebounds_Md.-Eastern Shore 30 (Styles 7), Coastal Carolina 40 (Likayi 8). Assists_Md.-Eastern Shore 10 (Pollard, Phillip, Styles 2), Coastal Carolina 15 (Williams 4). Total Fouls_Md.-Eastern Shore 15, Coastal Carolina 11. A_923 (3,600).
