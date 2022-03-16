Trending:
Coastal Carolina beats UMES 66-42 in The Basketball Classic

The Associated Press
March 16, 2022 10:41 pm
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Rudi Williams had 18 points as Coastal Carolina easily beat Maryland Eastern Shore 66-42 in the first round of The Basketball Classic on Wednesday night.

Vince Cole had 15 points for Coastal Carolina (17-13). Ebrima Dibba added 11 points.

Kevon Voyles had 12 points for the Hawks (11-16). Zion Styles added 10 points.

