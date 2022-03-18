Coastal Carolina fires women’s basketball coach Williams

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Coastal Carolina has fired women’s basketball coach Jaida Williams after nine seasons.

The school announced its decision Friday. Williams went 15-11 overall this season and 4-9 in the Sun Belt Conference.

University vice president for intercollegiate athletics Matt Hogue said the decision came after evaluating the program. He thanked Williams for her service to the school.

Hogue said a national search will start for Williams’ successor.

In her nine seasons at CCU, Williams had a 129-127 record as the Chanticleers’ head coach, including a 68-90 mark in conference play spanning over both the Big South and Sun Belt Conferences.

Williams’ best season came in 2019-20 when she led the school to a program record 25 wins with an overall mark of 25-4. Williams was named the Sun Belt coach of the year that season, which ended without a postseason because of the coronavirus pandemic.

