Cohill leads Youngstown State against Morgan State after 25-point game

Morgan State Bears (13-14, 7-6 MEAC) at Youngstown State Penguins (18-14, 12-9 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State plays the Morgan State Bears after Dwayne Cohill scored 25 points in Youngstown State’s 77-73 loss to the Robert Morris Colonials.

Youngstown State ranks third in the Horizon shooting 34.7% from deep, led by Shemar Rathan-Mayes shooting 40.2% from 3-point range.

Morgan State ranks fourth in the MEAC with 32.2 rebounds per game led by Lagio Grantsaan averaging 5.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cohill is scoring 14.3 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Penguins. Tevin Olison is averaging 13.2 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

Grantsaan is scoring 10.7 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Bears. Malik Miller is averaging 11.6 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

