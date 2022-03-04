Coleman and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors take on conference foe CSU Northridge

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (15-10, 9-5 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (7-21, 3-12 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Noel Coleman and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors visit Atin Wright and the CSU Northridge Matadors in Big West action.

The Matadors have gone 3-10 at home. CSU Northridge allows 71.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.2 points per game.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 9-5 against Big West opponents. Hawaii has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big West play. Hawaii won the last matchup 72-65 on Jan. 28. Bernardo da Silva scored 19 points to help lead the Rainbow Warriors to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wright is scoring 14.3 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Matadors. Elijah Hardy is averaging 14.7 points, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

Coleman is averaging 14.8 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Jerome Desrosiers is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 2-8, averaging 66.5 points, 27.1 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 5-5, averaging 62.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

