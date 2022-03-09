Colgate 74, Navy 58

NAVY (21-11)
Nelson 4-10 1-2 11, Njoku 2-5 0-0 4, Carter 4-8 0-0 10, Inge 1-5 0-0 3, Yoder 3-5 2-2 9, G.Summers 7-13 4-7 18, Walker 1-6 1-2 3, Deaver 0-4 0-0 0, Roach 0-2 0-0 0, Dorsey 0-2 0-0 0, Silva 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 8-13 58.
COLGATE (23-11)
Records 1-2 0-2 2, Cummings 3-9 8-9 15, Ferguson 4-6 7-8 17, Richardson 4-7 2-4 12, Moffatt 2-5 0-0 5, Lynch-Daniels 4-4 0-0 10, Woodward 5-7 2-3 12, Thomson 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 23-41 20-28 74.
Halftime_Colgate 40-22. 3-Point Goals_Navy 6-22 (Carter 2-4, Nelson 2-5, Yoder 1-3, Inge 1-4, Dorsey 0-2, Silva 0-2, Walker 0-2), Colgate 8-17 (Lynch-Daniels 2-2, Ferguson 2-3, Richardson 2-4, Cummings 1-4, Moffatt 1-4). Fouled Out_Nelson, Yoder, G.Summers. Rebounds_Navy 35 (G.Summers 8), Colgate 25 (Woodward 8). Assists_Navy 6 (Deaver 2), Colgate 15 (Ferguson 5). Total Fouls_Navy 23, Colgate 13.
