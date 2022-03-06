Colgate 81, Lehigh 61

LEHIGH (13-19)
J.Wilson 3-8 2-2 9, Lynch 3-9 2-2 9, Higgins 7-17 0-0 17, Taylor 1-8 1-1 3, Whitney-Sidney 1-2 2-2 4, M.Wilson 5-11 0-0 11, Parolin 2-5 3-4 8, Fenton 0-0 0-0 0, Betlow 0-2 0-0 0, Alamudun 0-1 0-0 0, Tan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 10-11 61.
COLGATE (22-11)
Records 6-10 0-0 12, Cummings 4-13 1-2 9, Ferguson 4-7 5-8 17, Richardson 5-9 4-4 16, Moffatt 3-7 0-0 8, Lynch-Daniels 1-4 0-0 2, Woodward 4-7 3-5 11, Thomson 2-2 0-0 4, Henry 0-0 0-0 0, Light 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 29-59 15-21 81.
Halftime_Colgate 38-26. 3-Point Goals_Lehigh 7-23 (Higgins 3-6, Parolin 1-2, J.Wilson 1-3, Lynch 1-4, M.Wilson 1-4, Alamudun 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Betlow 0-2), Colgate 8-18 (Ferguson 4-5, Richardson 2-3, Moffatt 2-5, Lynch-Daniels 0-1, Records 0-1, Cummings 0-3). Rebounds_Lehigh 29 (M.Wilson 6), Colgate 40 (Woodward 7). Assists_Lehigh 12 (M.Wilson 5), Colgate 19 (Woodward 5). Total Fouls_Lehigh 19, Colgate 8.
