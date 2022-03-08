Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Colgate and Navy play for Patriot Championship

The Associated Press
March 8, 2022 2:42 am
1 min read
      

Navy Midshipmen (21-10, 12-6 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (22-11, 16-2 Patriot)

, ; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colgate Raiders and the Navy Midshipmen play for the Patriot Championship.

The Raiders are 14-1 on their home court. Colgate averages 76.1 points while outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

The Midshipmen are 12-6 against conference opponents. Navy ranks seventh in the Patriot shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Raiders won 74-69 in the last matchup on Feb. 26. Tucker Richardson led the Raiders with 23 points, and John Carter Jr. led the Midshipmen with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Ferguson is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 12.5 points. Richardson is shooting 48.6% and averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games for Colgate.

Greg Summers is averaging 9.3 points for the Midshipmen. Carter is averaging 9.3 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 36.4% over the past 10 games for Navy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 10-0, averaging 83.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Midshipmen: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|14 (ISC)2 CISSP | Certified Information...
3|14 Singapore: US Export Controls for...
3|14 NERCOMP Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Harris marches on the Edmund Pettus Bridge