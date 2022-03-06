Trending:
Coll. of Charleston 92, Hofstra 76

The Associated Press
March 6, 2022
< a min read
      

COLL. OF CHARLESTON (17-14)

Burnham 1-4 1-2 3, Horton 5-7 2-2 13, Meeks 11-16 5-5 31, Tucker 4-11 4-5 12, Underwood 3-6 0-0 6, Smith 3-7 2-2 11, Smart 4-5 0-2 8, Faye 1-1 0-0 2, Evdokimov 0-2 0-0 0, Farrar 2-3 1-1 6, Lampten 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-62 15-19 92.

HOFSTRA (21-11)

Iyiola 5-8 1-1 11, Burgess 0-2 0-0 0, Dubar 2-4 0-0 5, Estrada 7-17 3-3 19, Ray 7-18 2-3 21, Silverio 3-10 0-0 7, Cooks 3-6 1-1 8, Cramer 1-1 3-4 5, Simmons 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-66 10-12 76.

Halftime_Coll. of Charleston 55-33. 3-Point Goals_Coll. of Charleston 9-21 (Meeks 4-5, Smith 3-7, Farrar 1-1, Horton 1-3, Burnham 0-1, Tucker 0-2, Underwood 0-2), Hofstra 10-31 (Ray 5-15, Estrada 2-7, Dubar 1-2, Cooks 1-3, Silverio 1-4). Rebounds_Coll. of Charleston 38 (Horton 8), Hofstra 19 (Iyiola, Ray 5). Assists_Coll. of Charleston 14 (Tucker, Evdokimov 4), Hofstra 17 (Estrada 7). Total Fouls_Coll. of Charleston 17, Hofstra 17.

