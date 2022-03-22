College Basketball Invitational Glance

All Times EDT
First Round
Saturday, March 19
At Ocean Center
Daytona Beach, Fla.
Drake 87, Fort Wayne 65
UNC-Asheville 80, Stephen F. Austin 68
Middle Tennessee 64, Cal Baptist 58
Ohio 65, Rice 64
Sunday, March 20
UNC-Wilmington 93, VMI 78
N. Colorado 74, FAU 71
Boston U. 71, UNC-Greensboro 68
Abilene Christian 82, Troy 70
Quarterfinals
Monday, March 21
UNC-Wilmington 76, Drake 75
N. Colorado 87, UNC-Asheville 84
Middle Tennessee 76, Boston U. 46
Abilene Christian 91, Ohio 86
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 22
UNC-Wilmington vs. N. Colorado, 7 p.m.
Middle Tennessee vs. Abilene Christian, 9:30 p.m.
Championship
Wednesday, March 23
UNC-Wilmington-N. Colorado winner vs. Middle Tennessee-Abilene Christian winner, 5 p.m.
