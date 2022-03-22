On Air: Off The Shelf
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

College Basketball Invitational Glance

The Associated Press
March 22, 2022 10:00 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

First Round

Saturday, March 19

At Ocean Center

Daytona Beach, Fla.

Drake 87, Fort Wayne 65

UNC-Asheville 80, Stephen F. Austin 68

Middle Tennessee 64, Cal Baptist 58

        Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.

Ohio 65, Rice 64

Sunday, March 20

UNC-Wilmington 93, VMI 78

N. Colorado 74, FAU 71

Boston U. 71, UNC-Greensboro 68

Abilene Christian 82, Troy 70

Quarterfinals

Monday, March 21

UNC-Wilmington 76, Drake 75

N. Colorado 87, UNC-Asheville 84

Middle Tennessee 76, Boston U. 46

        Read more: Sports News

Abilene Christian 91, Ohio 86

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 22

UNC-Wilmington vs. N. Colorado, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee vs. Abilene Christian, 9:30 p.m.

Championship

Wednesday, March 23

UNC-Wilmington-N. Colorado winner vs. Middle Tennessee-Abilene Christian winner, 5 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|28 2022 Undersea Warfare Technology Spring...
3|28 SANS Pen Test Austin 2022
3|28 Cloud-Delivered Security Services...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies before Judiciary Committee