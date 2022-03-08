On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

College Basketball Scores

The Associated Press
March 8, 2022 1:01 pm
< a min read
      

Tuesday, Mar. 8

TOURNAMENT

Atlantic Coast

First Round

Boston College 66, Pittsburgh 46

___

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|15 Performance Driven Thinking for First...
3|15 8(a) STARS III GWAC DPA Training
3|15 Digital Transformation in a Time of...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Capitol Police take to their bikes