Saturday, Mar. 12

TOURNAMENT

America East

Championship

Vermont 82, UMBC 43

Atlantic 10

Semifinal

Davidson 84, Saint Louis 69

Big Ten

Semifinal

Iowa 80, Indiana 77

Ivy League

Semifinal

Princeton 77, Cornell 73

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Championship

Norfolk St. 72, Coppin St. 57

Mountain-West Conference

Semifinal

San Diego St. 63, Colorado St. 58

Southeastern

Semifinal

Texas A&M 82, Arkansas 64

