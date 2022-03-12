Saturday, Mar. 12
TOURNAMENT
America East
Championship
Vermont 82, UMBC 43
Atlantic 10
Semifinal
Davidson 84, Saint Louis 69
Big Ten
Semifinal
Iowa 80, Indiana 77
Ivy League
Semifinal
Princeton 77, Cornell 73
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Championship
Norfolk St. 72, Coppin St. 57
Mountain-West Conference
Semifinal
San Diego St. 63, Colorado St. 58
Southeastern
Semifinal
Texas A&M 82, Arkansas 64
