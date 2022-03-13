Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Sunday, Mar. 13
Richmond 64, Davidson 62
Yale 66, Princeton 64
Tennessee 65, Texas A&M 50
___
