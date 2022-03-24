Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Thursday, Mar. 24
Villanova 63, Michigan 55
Duke 78, Texas Tech 73
Arkansas 74, Gonzaga 68
Houston 72, Arizona 60
