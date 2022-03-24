Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

College Basketball Scores

The Associated Press
March 24, 2022 12:00 pm
< a min read
      

Thursday, Mar. 24

EAST

Villanova 63, Michigan 55

SOUTH

Duke 78, Texas Tech 73

FAR WEST

Arkansas 74, Gonzaga 68

        Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.

Houston 72, Arizona 60

___

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|31 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
3|31 Forescout eyeInspect Reduces Risk &...
3|31 Docker Community All-Hands
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Flags at half-staff in remembrance of Madeleine Albright