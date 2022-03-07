On Air: For Your Benefit
College Hockey Conference Tournament Glances

The Associated Press
March 7, 2022 10:00 am
1 min read
      

Times EST (through March 12)

Times EDT (March 13)

x-if necessary

Atlantic Hockey Association

First Round

(Best-of-3)

Friday, March 4

Mercyhurst 2, Holy Cross 1

Boston U. 3, Niagara 2

Saturday, March 5

Mercyhurst 2, Holy Cross 1

Boston U. 4, Niagara 1

Sunday, March 6

Big Ten Conference

First Round

(Best-of-3)

Friday, March 4

Ohio St. 4, Penn St. 3

Wisconsin 3, Notre Dame 1

Michigan 4, Michigan St. 1

Saturday, March 5

Notre Dame 3, Wisconsin 2

Michigan 8, Michigan St. 0

Penn St. 3, Ohio St. 2

Sunday, March 6

Notre Dame 4, Wisconsin 2

Penn St. 2, Ohio St. 1

CCHA

First Round

(Best-of-3)

Friday, March 4

Northern Michigan 5, Lake Superior St. 1

Michigan Tech 3, Ferris St. 2

Minnesota St. 3, St. Thomas 2

Bowling Green 2, Bemidji St. 1

Saturday, March 5

Lake Superior St. 3, Northern Michigan 2

Michigan Tech 3, Ferris St. 2

Bemidji St. 4, Bowling Green 2

Minnesota St. 8, St. Thomas 2

Sunday, March 6

Bemidji St. 3, Bowling Green 1

Northern Michigan 5, Lake Superior St. 4

ECAC

First Round

(Best-of-3)

Friday, March 4

Dartmouth 3, Rensselaer 2

Colgate 3, Yale 2

Union 3, Princeton 2

St. Lawrence 4, Brown 1

Saturday, March 5

Union 5, Princeton 1

Rensselaer 3, Dartmouth 2

Brown 2, St. Lawrence 1

Colgate 5, Yale 1

Sunday, March 6

St. Lawrence 4, Brown 3

Rensselaer 5, Dartmouth 3

Hockey East

First Round

Wednesday, March 9

Boston College vs. New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Merrimack Warriors vs. Maine, 7 p.m.

Providence vs. Vermont, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday, March 12

UConn vs. Boston College, 4:30 p.m.

National Collegiate Hockey Conference

First Round

(Best-of-3)

Friday, March 11

W. Michigan vs. Omaha, 1 p.m.

St. Cloud St. vs. Minn. Duluth, 1 p.m.

North Dakota vs. Colorado College Tigers, 1 p.m.

Denver vs. Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.

Saturday, March 12

North Dakota vs. Colorado College Tigers, 1 p.m.

W. Michigan vs. Omaha, 1 p.m.

St. Cloud St. vs. Minn. Duluth, 1 p.m.

Denver vs. Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.

Sunday, March 13

x-W. Michigan vs. Omaha, 1 p.m.

x-Denver vs. Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.

x-St. Cloud St. vs. Minn. Duluth, 1 p.m.

x-North Dakota vs. Colorado College Tigers, 1 p.m.

