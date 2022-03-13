On Air: This Just In!
College Hockey Conference Tournament Glances

The Associated Press
March 13, 2022 6:26 pm
2 min read
      

Times EST (through March 12)

Times EDT (March 13)

x-if necessary

Atlantic Hockey Association

First Round

(Best-of-3)

Friday, March 4

Mercyhurst 2, Holy Cross 1

Boston U. 3, Niagara 2

Saturday, March 5

Mercyhurst 2, Holy Cross 1

Boston U. 4, Niagara 1

Quarterfinals

(Best-of-3)

Friday, March 11

American International 5, Boston U. 2

Air Force 5, Army 4

Mercyhurst 2, Canisius 1

Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers 1, Sacred Heart 0

Saturday, March 12

Air Force 3, Army 2

American International 6, Boston U. 2

Sacred Heart 3, Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers 1

Mercyhurst 3, Canisius 1

Sunday, March 13

Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers vs. Sacred Heart, 5:05 p.m.

Big Ten Conference

First Round

(Best-of-3)

Friday, March 4

Ohio St. 4, Penn St. 3

Wisconsin 3, Notre Dame 1

Michigan 4, Michigan St. 1

Saturday, March 5

Notre Dame 3, Wisconsin 2

Michigan 8, Michigan St. 0

Penn St. 3, Ohio St. 2

Sunday, March 6

Notre Dame 4, Wisconsin 2

Penn St. 2, Ohio St. 1

Semifinals

Saturday, March 12

Michigan 2, Notre Dame 1

Minnesota 3, Penn St. 2

Championship

Saturday, March 19

Minnesota vs. Michigan, 8 p.m.

CCHA

First Round

(Best-of-3)

Friday, March 4

Northern Michigan 5, Lake Superior St. 1

Michigan Tech 3, Ferris St. 2

Minnesota St. 3, St. Thomas 2

Bowling Green 2, Bemidji St. 1

Saturday, March 5

Lake Superior St. 3, Northern Michigan 2

Michigan Tech 3, Ferris St. 2

Bemidji St. 4, Bowling Green 2

Minnesota St. 8, St. Thomas 2

Sunday, March 6

Bemidji St. 3, Bowling Green 1

Northern Michigan 5, Lake Superior St. 4

Semifinals

Saturday, March 12

Bemidji St. 5, Michigan Tech 2

Minnesota St. 8, Northern Michigan 1

Championship

Saturday, March 19

Minnesota St. vs. Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

ECAC

First Round

(Best-of-3)

Friday, March 4

Dartmouth 3, Rensselaer 2

Colgate 3, Yale 2

Union 3, Princeton 2

St. Lawrence 4, Brown 1

Saturday, March 5

Union 5, Princeton 1

Rensselaer 3, Dartmouth 2

Brown 2, St. Lawrence 1

Colgate 5, Yale 1

Sunday, March 6

St. Lawrence 4, Brown 3

Rensselaer 5, Dartmouth 3

Quarterfinals

(Best-of-3)

Friday, March 11

Quinnipiac 4, St. Lawrence 1

Harvard 4, Rensselaer 3

Clarkson Golden Knights 3, Union 2

Cornell 3, Colgate 1

Saturday, March 12

Quinnipiac 4, St. Lawrence 3

Rensselaer 4, Harvard 3

Clarkson Golden Knights 4, Union 3

Colgate 4, Cornell 2

Sunday, March 13

Harvard 3, Rensselaer 1

Cornell vs. Colgate, 4 p.m.

Hockey East

First Round

Wednesday, March 9

Boston College 4, New Hampshire 3

Merrimack Warriors 6, Maine 2

Providence 2, Vermont 1

Quarterfinals

(Best-of-3)

Saturday, March 12

UConn 3, Boston U. 1

Mass.-Lowell 7, Merrimack Warriors 2

UMass 4, Providence 2

Northeastern 3, Boston College 2

Semifinals

Friday, March 18

Northeastern vs. UConn, 4 p.m.

UMass vs. Mass.-Lowell, 7:30 p.m.

National Collegiate Hockey Conference

First Round

(Best-of-3)

Friday, March 11

W. Michigan 4, Omaha 2

North Dakota 2, Colorado College Tigers 1

Minn. Duluth 5, St. Cloud St. 2

Denver 5, Miami (Ohio) 2

Saturday, March 12

W. Michigan 5, Omaha 4

Minn. Duluth 4, St. Cloud St. 3

North Dakota 2, Colorado College Tigers 1

Denver 5, Miami (Ohio) 1

Semifinals

Friday, March 18

Denver vs. Minn. Duluth, 1 p.m.

North Dakota vs. W. Michigan, 1 p.m.

