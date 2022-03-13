College Hockey Conference Tournament Glances

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Times EST (through March 12)
Times EDT (March 13)
Mercyhurst 2, Holy Cross 1
Boston U. 3, Niagara 2
Boston U. 4, Niagara 1
American International 5, Boston U. 2
Air Force 5, Army 4
Mercyhurst 2, Canisius 1
Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers 1, Sacred Heart 0
Air Force 3, Army 2
American International 6, Boston U. 2
Sacred Heart 3, Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers 1
Mercyhurst 3, Canisius 1
Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers vs. Sacred Heart, 5:05 p.m.
Ohio St. 4, Penn St. 3
Wisconsin 3, Notre Dame 1
Michigan 4, Michigan St. 1
Notre Dame 3, Wisconsin 2
Michigan 8, Michigan St. 0
Penn St. 3, Ohio St. 2
Notre Dame 4, Wisconsin 2
Penn St. 2, Ohio St. 1
Michigan 2, Notre Dame 1
Minnesota 3, Penn St. 2
Minnesota vs. Michigan, 8 p.m.
Northern Michigan 5, Lake Superior St. 1
Michigan Tech 3, Ferris St. 2
Minnesota St. 3, St. Thomas 2
Bowling Green 2, Bemidji St. 1
Lake Superior St. 3, Northern Michigan 2
Michigan Tech 3, Ferris St. 2
Bemidji St. 4, Bowling Green 2
Minnesota St. 8, St. Thomas 2
Bemidji St. 3, Bowling Green 1
Northern Michigan 5, Lake Superior St. 4
Bemidji St. 5, Michigan Tech 2
Minnesota St. 8, Northern Michigan 1
Minnesota St. vs. Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.
Dartmouth 3, Rensselaer 2
Colgate 3, Yale 2
Union 3, Princeton 2
St. Lawrence 4, Brown 1
Union 5, Princeton 1
Rensselaer 3, Dartmouth 2
Brown 2, St. Lawrence 1
Colgate 5, Yale 1
St. Lawrence 4, Brown 3
Rensselaer 5, Dartmouth 3
Quinnipiac 4, St. Lawrence 1
Harvard 4, Rensselaer 3
Clarkson Golden Knights 3, Union 2
Cornell 3, Colgate 1
Quinnipiac 4, St. Lawrence 3
Rensselaer 4, Harvard 3
Clarkson Golden Knights 4, Union 3
Colgate 4, Cornell 2
Harvard 3, Rensselaer 1
Cornell vs. Colgate, 4 p.m.
Boston College 4, New Hampshire 3
Merrimack Warriors 6, Maine 2
Providence 2, Vermont 1
UConn 3, Boston U. 1
Mass.-Lowell 7, Merrimack Warriors 2
UMass 4, Providence 2
Northeastern 3, Boston College 2
Northeastern vs. UConn, 4 p.m.
UMass vs. Mass.-Lowell, 7:30 p.m.
W. Michigan 4, Omaha 2
North Dakota 2, Colorado College Tigers 1
Minn. Duluth 5, St. Cloud St. 2
Denver 5, Miami (Ohio) 2
W. Michigan 5, Omaha 4
Minn. Duluth 4, St. Cloud St. 3
North Dakota 2, Colorado College Tigers 1
Denver 5, Miami (Ohio) 1
Denver vs. Minn. Duluth, 1 p.m.
North Dakota vs. W. Michigan, 1 p.m.
