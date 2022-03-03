Colorado 45, No. T-14 Arizona 43

COLORADO (22-7)
Tuitele 1-7 4-4 6, Finau 0-2 2-2 2, Formann 3-6 0-0 8, Hollingshed 5-10 0-0 12, Sherrod 3-7 1-4 8, Miller 1-3 1-2 3, Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Wetta 2-8 2-2 6, Totals 15-46 10-14 45
ARIZONA (20-7)
Thomas 1-8 0-0 3, Ware 3-7 9-10 15, Pellington 3-8 2-2 9, Pueyo 1-6 0-0 2, Yeaney 1-3 2-2 4, Love 2-7 0-0 4, Chavez 0-4 2-2 2, Conner 0-4 2-2 2, Vonleh 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 12-48 17-18 43
|Colorado
|9
|15
|9
|12
|—
|45
|Arizona
|10
|12
|4
|17
|—
|43
3-Point Goals_Colorado 5-17 (Tuitele 0-2, Finau 0-1, Formann 2-3, Hollingshed 2-4, Sherrod 1-3, Miller 0-1, Wetta 0-3), Arizona 2-24 (Thomas 1-8, Pellington 1-5, Pueyo 0-3, Love 0-1, Chavez 0-4, Conner 0-3). Assists_Colorado 10 (Wetta 4), Arizona 7 (Pueyo 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Colorado 38 (Hollingshed 9), Arizona 31 (Ware 8). Total Fouls_Colorado 19, Arizona 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,122.
