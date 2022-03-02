Colorado 64, Washington 52

WASHINGTON (7-16)
Schwartz 4-16 2-3 11, Van Dyke 3-10 0-0 8, Mulkey 3-7 4-4 11, Noble 1-2 0-0 2, Oliver 3-7 0-2 7, Watkins 1-2 0-0 3, Rees 1-6 0-0 2, Peterson 3-3 0-0 8, Totals 19-53 6-9 52
COLORADO (21-7)
Tuitele 6-9 3-7 16, Finau 0-5 0-0 0, Hollingshed 4-15 4-4 15, Sadler 3-6 0-0 7, Sherrod 2-4 1-2 6, Miller 3-8 1-1 9, Formann 1-5 0-0 3, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Wetta 4-10 0-0 8, Totals 23-64 9-14 64
|Washington
|8
|9
|22
|13
|—
|52
|Colorado
|12
|9
|19
|24
|—
|64
3-Point Goals_Washington 8-18 (Schwartz 1-5, Van Dyke 2-3, Mulkey 1-3, Oliver 1-2, Watkins 1-1, Rees 0-2, Peterson 2-2), Colorado 9-24 (Tuitele 1-1, Finau 0-2, Hollingshed 3-5, Sadler 1-3, Sherrod 1-1, Miller 2-5, Formann 1-5, Wetta 0-2). Assists_Washington 11 (Oliver 3, Van Dyke 3), Colorado 16 (Hollingshed 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 30 (Mulkey 7, Oliver 7), Colorado 47 (Hollingshed 12). Total Fouls_Washington 13, Colorado 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,044.
