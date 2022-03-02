Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Colorado 64, Washington 52

The Associated Press
March 2, 2022 6:24 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (7-16)

Schwartz 4-16 2-3 11, Van Dyke 3-10 0-0 8, Mulkey 3-7 4-4 11, Noble 1-2 0-0 2, Oliver 3-7 0-2 7, Watkins 1-2 0-0 3, Rees 1-6 0-0 2, Peterson 3-3 0-0 8, Totals 19-53 6-9 52

COLORADO (21-7)

Tuitele 6-9 3-7 16, Finau 0-5 0-0 0, Hollingshed 4-15 4-4 15, Sadler 3-6 0-0 7, Sherrod 2-4 1-2 6, Miller 3-8 1-1 9, Formann 1-5 0-0 3, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Wetta 4-10 0-0 8, Totals 23-64 9-14 64

Washington 8 9 22 13 52
Colorado 12 9 19 24 64

3-Point Goals_Washington 8-18 (Schwartz 1-5, Van Dyke 2-3, Mulkey 1-3, Oliver 1-2, Watkins 1-1, Rees 0-2, Peterson 2-2), Colorado 9-24 (Tuitele 1-1, Finau 0-2, Hollingshed 3-5, Sadler 1-3, Sherrod 1-1, Miller 2-5, Formann 1-5, Wetta 0-2). Assists_Washington 11 (Oliver 3, Van Dyke 3), Colorado 16 (Hollingshed 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 30 (Mulkey 7, Oliver 7), Colorado 47 (Hollingshed 12). Total Fouls_Washington 13, Colorado 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

        Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|9 2022 - FAR Supplement - NMCARS - Navy -...
3|9 Spring Storms: A Simulation Exercise...
3|9 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Biden delivers his first State of the Union address