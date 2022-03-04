Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Colorado takes road win streak into matchup with Utah

The Associated Press
March 4, 2022 3:02 am
1 min read
      

Colorado Buffaloes (19-10, 11-8 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (11-18, 4-15 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Buffaloes play Utah.

The Utes are 7-8 in home games. Utah is seventh in the Pac-12 scoring 69.7 points while shooting 41.6% from the field.

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.

The Buffaloes are 11-8 against conference opponents. Colorado is fifth in the Pac-12 with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Jabari Walker averaging 9.3.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Colorado won 81-76 in the last matchup on Feb. 13. Walker led Colorado with 22 points, and Branden Carlson led Utah with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marco Anthony is averaging nine points and 7.3 rebounds for the Utes. Carlson is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Walker is shooting 46.8% and averaging 14.4 points for the Buffaloes. Evan Battey is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 3-7, averaging 65.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71 points per game.

Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 27.9 rebounds, 8.7 assists, seven steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|10 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
3|10 Tackling & Preventing Runaway Costs...
3|10 Getting In Front of Customers (SITREP...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Preflight checklist