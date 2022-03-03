On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Colorado women hold on to edge No. 14 Arizona in Pac 12

March 3, 2022 5:45 pm
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mya Hollingshed scored 12 points and Colorado survived a wild finish to knock off No. 14 Arizona 45-43 in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Conference tournament on Thursday.

After shooting just 33% and committing 21 turnovers, the fifth-seeded Buffalos (22-7), who have won six straight, are going to the semifinals on Friday for the first time in seven years. They face the winner of second-ranked Stanford and Oregon State.

In a defensive slugfest, Colorado took a 38-31 lead with 7:55 to go when Jaylyn Sherrod hit a 3-pointer. Then the Wildcats reeled off 10 straight, with a Shaina Pellington layup making it 41-38 with six minutes to go. The Buffalos were in the process of turning the ball over on five-straight possessions but that would be Arizona’s last basket.

The next seven points were Colorado, with Frida Formann hitting a layup, off a nice assist from freshman Kindyll Wetta, and a 3-pointer at the two-minute mark for a 45-41 lead.

Pellington made two free throws at 52 seconds and Colorado followed with two more turnovers but the Wildcats had two misses, pushing their game-ending drought to nine shots, including a Pellington 3 at the buzzer.

Arizona (20-7) was led by Lauren Ware with 15 points but the Wildcats were 2 of 24 from 3-point range and were just 12 of 48 overall.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

