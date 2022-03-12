Columbus 2, Toronto FC 1

|Toronto FC
First Half_1, Toronto FC, Jimenez, 2 (Pozuelo), 14th minute.
Second Half_2, Columbus, Zelarrayan, 4 (Etienne), 56th; 3, Columbus, Etienne, 2 (Mensah), 65th.
Goalies_Toronto FC, Alex Bono, Gregory Ranjitsingh, Quentin Westberg; Columbus, Eloy Room, Evan Bush.
Yellow Cards_Mensah, Columbus, 29th; Nelson, Toronto FC, 64th; Priso-Mbongue, Toronto FC, 79th; Diaz, Columbus, 82nd; Artur, Columbus, 85th.
Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, Kyle Atkins, Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Ismir Pekmic.
Lineups
Toronto FC_Alex Bono; Kadin Chung, Lukas MacNaughton, Luca Petrasso; Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (Ifunanyachi Achara, 12th, Ralph Priso-Mbongue, 55th), Michael Bradley, Noble Okello (Kosi Thompson, 82nd), Jonathan Osorio, Alejandro Pozuelo; Jesus Jimenez, Jayden Nelson (Jordan Perruzza, 82nd).
Columbus_Eloy Room; Milos Degenek, Jonathan Mensah, Steven Moreira; Artur, Derick Etienne, Darlington Nagbe, Pedro Santos, Lucas Zelarrayan; Miguel Berry (Gyasi Zardes, 68th), Yaw Yeboah (Luis Diaz, 53rd).
