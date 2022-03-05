On Air: Meet the Press
Columbus 3, San Jose 3

The Associated Press
March 5, 2022 7:59 pm
Columbus 1 2 3
San Jose 1 2 3

First Half_1, San Jose, Espinoza, 1 (penalty kick), 9th minute; 2, Columbus, Zelarrayan, 2, 40th.

Second Half_3, Columbus, Zardes, 1 (Etienne), 68th; 4, Columbus, Zelarrayan, 3, 73rd; 5, San Jose, Calvo, 1 (Gregus), 84th; 6, San Jose, Calvo, 2, 90th+7.

Goalies_Columbus, Eloy Room, Evan Bush; San Jose, JT Marcinkowski, Matt Bersano.

Yellow Cards_Remedi, San Jose, 16th; Santos, Columbus, 45th+6; Judson, San Jose, 75th; Kikanovic, San Jose, 79th; Igbekeme, Columbus, 83rd; Zelarrayan, Columbus, 90th; Anibaba, Columbus, 90th+5.

Red Cards_Monteiro, San Jose, 33rd.

Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Diego Blas, Kevin Stott. 4th Official_Elijio Arreguin.

Lineups

Columbus_Eloy Room; Milos Degenek, Jonathan Mensah, Steven Moreira; Artur (James Igbekeme, 66th), Derick Etienne, Darlington Nagbe, Pedro Santos, Lucas Zelarrayan (Jalil Anibaba, 90th+1); Miguel Berry (Gyasi Zardes, 65th), Yaw Yeboah (Aidan Morris, 89th).

San Jose_JT Marcinkowski; Francisco Calvo, Marcos Lopez, Paul Marie (Tommy Thompson, 80th); Cristian Espinoza, Jan Gregus, Eduardo Lopez (Judson, 48th), Jamiro Monteiro, Eric Remedi (Cade Cowell, 46th), Jackson Yueill; Jeremy Ebobisse (Benjamin Kikanovic, 72nd).

Sports News