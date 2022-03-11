Coppin St. 79, NC Central 73

COPPIN ST. (9-22)
Conteh 0-2 4-5 4, Cardaci 3-8 0-0 9, Rojas 2-3 0-0 5, Tarke 4-14 5-8 14, Zarzuela 8-13 5-6 27, Hood 2-4 2-2 7, Spurlock 0-0 0-0 0, Titus 0-0 0-0 0, Steers 4-9 5-7 13. Totals 23-53 21-28 79.
NC CENTRAL (16-15)
Boone 4-15 3-4 12, Butler 1-3 1-2 3, Monroe 7-11 2-3 18, Miller 3-9 4-4 12, Wright 6-15 1-3 14, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Maultsby 0-1 0-0 0, Caldwell 2-4 0-0 5, Fennell 3-3 2-2 9. Totals 26-63 13-18 73.
Halftime_29-29. 3-Point Goals_Coppin St. 12-29 (Zarzuela 6-8, Cardaci 3-8, Hood 1-2, Rojas 1-2, Tarke 1-6, Steers 0-1, Conteh 0-2), NC Central 8-23 (Miller 2-5, Monroe 2-5, Fennell 1-1, Caldwell 1-2, Boone 1-3, Wright 1-4, Maultsby 0-1, Harris 0-2). Fouled Out_Fennell. Rebounds_Coppin St. 27 (Steers 13), NC Central 38 (Butler 10). Assists_Coppin St. 12 (Zarzuela 8), NC Central 10 (Wright 4). Total Fouls_Coppin St. 14, NC Central 23.
