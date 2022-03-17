Creighton 72, San Diego St. 69, OT

CREIGHTON (23-11)
Hawkins 4-11 2-3 10, Kaluma 3-10 5-6 12, Kalkbrenner 5-8 6-6 16, Alexander 7-15 4-5 18, O’Connell 6-11 2-2 15, Andronikashvili 0-1 0-0 0, Feazell 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 25-56 20-24 72.
SAN DIEGO ST. (23-9)
K.Johnson 3-5 0-0 6, Mensah 0-1 0-0 0, Bradley 6-19 4-7 16, Butler 1-2 0-0 3, Pulliam 6-14 0-2 14, Arop 3-7 0-1 6, Seiko 2-5 0-0 5, Baker-Mazara 5-8 6-7 17, Diabate 1-2 0-0 2, Tomaic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 10-17 69.
Halftime_San Diego St. 37-30. 3-Point Goals_Creighton 2-14 (O’Connell 1-3, Kaluma 1-6, Alexander 0-2, Hawkins 0-3), San Diego St. 5-19 (Pulliam 2-2, Baker-Mazara 1-2, Butler 1-2, Seiko 1-4, Arop 0-1, Tomaic 0-1, K.Johnson 0-2, Bradley 0-5). Fouled Out_O’Connell, Mensah. Rebounds_Creighton 39 (Kalkbrenner 10), San Diego St. 30 (Bradley 8). Assists_Creighton 14 (Alexander 5), San Diego St. 14 (Bradley, Pulliam 3). Total Fouls_Creighton 17, San Diego St. 20.
