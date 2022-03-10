Creighton 74, Marquette 63

MARQUETTE (19-12)
Kuath 1-2 0-0 2, Lewis 6-14 4-4 17, Kolek 2-7 0-0 6, Morsell 7-16 2-2 18, Prosper 3-6 1-1 9, St.Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, Elliott 1-6 1-1 3, Ighodaro 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 3-7 0-0 8, Joplin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 8-8 63.
CREIGHTON (21-10)
Hawkins 7-12 0-0 18, Kaluma 5-9 3-3 14, Kalkbrenner 5-6 4-6 14, Alexander 4-13 3-4 11, O’Connell 4-11 0-0 9, Andronikashvili 1-4 0-0 3, Feazell 2-2 1-1 5, Davis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 11-14 74.
Halftime_Creighton 29-26. 3-Point Goals_Marquette 9-28 (Prosper 2-3, Jones 2-5, Kolek 2-5, Morsell 2-5, Lewis 1-7, Elliott 0-3), Creighton 7-17 (Hawkins 4-7, Andronikashvili 1-1, Kaluma 1-3, O’Connell 1-5, Alexander 0-1). Rebounds_Marquette 22 (Lewis, Kolek 7), Creighton 36 (Kalkbrenner, O’Connell 9). Assists_Marquette 10 (Kolek 6), Creighton 14 (Alexander 8). Total Fouls_Marquette 14, Creighton 12. A_19,812 (19,812).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.