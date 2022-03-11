Creighton 85, No. 11 Providence 58

CREIGHTON (22-10)
Hawkins 4-11 0-1 8, Kaluma 6-12 3-3 17, Kalkbrenner 6-8 3-4 15, Alexander 5-6 4-4 15, O’Connell 5-10 4-4 18, Andronikashvili 2-5 2-4 7, Feazell 1-3 0-0 2, Davis 1-1 0-0 3, Kancleris 0-0 0-0 0, Osmani 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-57 16-20 85.
PROVIDENCE (25-5)
Horchler 0-3 2-2 2, Minaya 1-7 1-3 3, Watson 2-7 1-2 5, Durham 7-12 5-5 21, Reeves 4-12 0-1 8, Bynum 2-12 1-2 5, Croswell 0-4 2-2 2, Breed 3-6 1-3 7, Goodine 1-2 2-2 5, A.Fonts 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-65 15-22 58.
Halftime_Creighton 42-27. 3-Point Goals_Creighton 9-22 (O’Connell 4-6, Kaluma 2-5, Davis 1-1, Alexander 1-2, Andronikashvili 1-2, Feazell 0-1, Osmani 0-1, Hawkins 0-4), Providence 3-24 (Durham 2-4, Goodine 1-2, Breed 0-1, Horchler 0-3, Bynum 0-4, Minaya 0-5, Reeves 0-5). Fouled Out_Kaluma. Rebounds_Creighton 41 (Hawkins 12), Providence 35 (Horchler, Minaya 6). Assists_Creighton 13 (O’Connell, Andronikashvili 3), Providence 6 (Durham 3). Total Fouls_Creighton 18, Providence 17.
