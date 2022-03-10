Creighton Bluejays take on the Marquette Golden Eagles in Big East Tournament

Marquette Golden Eagles (19-11, 11-8 Big East) vs. Creighton Bluejays (21-10, 12-7 Big East)

New York; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Creighton -3; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Creighton Bluejays play in the Big East Tournament against the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Bluejays are 11-4 in home games. Creighton ranks ninth in the Big East with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Ryan Kalkbrenner averaging 3.7.

The Golden Eagles have gone 11-8 against Big East opponents. Marquette is second in the Big East with 16.2 assists per game led by Tyler Kolek averaging 5.7.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bluejays won 83-82 in the last matchup on Feb. 20. Kalkbrenner led the Bluejays with 21 points, and Darryl Morsell led the Golden Eagles with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Hawkins is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, while averaging 14.3 points and 7.7 rebounds. Kalkbrenner is averaging 9.7 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Creighton.

Justin Lewis is shooting 45.2% and averaging 17.1 points for the Golden Eagles. Morsell is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 60.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 3.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.