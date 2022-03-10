CSU Fullerton Titans and UC Davis Aggies meet in Big West Tournament

UC Davis Aggies (13-10, 5-6 Big West) vs. CSU Fullerton Titans (18-10, 11-4 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: CSU Fullerton -2; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: The CSU Fullerton Titans and UC Davis Aggies meet in the Big West Tournament.

The Titans have gone 11-2 in home games. CSU Fullerton is 5-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Aggies are 5-6 against conference opponents. UC Davis ranks eighth in the Big West with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Christian Anigwe averaging 2.5.

The teams meet for the third time this season. CSU Fullerton won 62-59 in the last matchup on March 6. E.J. Anosike led CSU Fullerton with 20 points, and Caleb Fuller led UC Davis with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anosike is averaging 16.5 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Titans. Damari Milstead is averaging 12.7 points, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

Ezra Manjon is averaging 15.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Aggies. Elijah Pepper is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

