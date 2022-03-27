Cubs 13, Royals 12

Kansas City Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 40 12 14 11 Totals 32 13 9 11 K.Isbel cf 3 1 1 1 R.Ortga dh 3 0 1 0 D.Blnco lf 1 0 1 0 Mldnado dh 2 1 1 1 M.Tylor cf 2 1 0 0 S.Szuki rf 2 0 0 0 Hicklen cf 2 0 0 0 Da.Hill rf 2 1 1 1 O’Hearn rf 3 3 3 2 Schwndl 1b 2 0 0 0 Mlendez ph 1 0 1 2 J.Young 1b 3 0 0 0 N.Eaton rf 1 0 0 0 Cntrras c 1 0 0 0 E.Rvera 3b 4 1 2 2 Gmbrone pr 0 1 0 0 G.Cncel 3b 0 1 0 0 J.Hicks c 1 1 0 0 N.Prtto 1b 5 2 2 1 Ia.Happ lf 2 0 0 0 Psqntno dh 4 1 1 1 D.Artis lf 1 1 0 0 Gllgher c 4 1 1 0 Heyward cf 2 1 0 0 S.Mtias ph 1 0 1 1 Crwtrng cf 1 1 0 0 C.Dngan 2b 3 0 0 0 J.Vllar ss 1 1 0 0 Cstillo 2b 1 0 0 0 E.Hward ss 2 2 2 2 M.Mssey 2b 1 0 0 0 P.Wsdom 3b 2 2 2 4 M.Grcia ss 4 1 1 1 R.Grcia 3b 1 1 1 2 Mdrigal 2b 2 0 0 0 I.Vrgas 2b 2 0 1 1

Kansas City 202 006 002 – 12 Chicago 030 012 70(x) – 13

E_Eaton (1), Rivero 2 (2). DP_Kansas City 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Kansas City 5, Chicago 3. 2B_Rivera (1), Pasquantino (2), Garcia (1), Howard (1), Vargas (1). 3B_Pratto (1), Hill (1). HR_Isbel (1), O’Hearn 2 (2), Maldonado (1), Wisdom 2 (2). SB_Artis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Zerpa 2 1-3 1 3 3 3 0 Snider H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Heasley BS, 0-1 2 1-3 2 2 2 1 2 Speier 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 Staumont 2-3 1 4 4 3 0 Vines L, 1-1, BS, 0-1 1-3 3 3 3 1 1 Brentz 1 0 0 0 0 1

Chicago Hendricks 3 4 4 4 1 5 Norris 2 0 0 0 0 1 Gsellman 1-3 5 6 6 1 0 Rosario 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 Chavez W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Dermody H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Martin S, 1-1 1 3 2 2 1 0

WP_Vines 2; Gsellman

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_3:18. A_12429

