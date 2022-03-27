Cubs 13, Royals 12

|Kansas City
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|40
|12
|14
|11
|Totals
|32
|13
|9
|11
|K.Isbel cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|R.Ortga dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D.Blnco lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Mldnado dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|M.Tylor cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|S.Szuki rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hicklen cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Da.Hill rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|O’Hearn rf
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Schwndl 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mlendez ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|J.Young 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|N.Eaton rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cntrras c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E.Rvera 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Gmbrone pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|G.Cncel 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J.Hicks c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|N.Prtto 1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Ia.Happ lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Psqntno dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|D.Artis lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Gllgher c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Heyward cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|S.Mtias ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Crwtrng cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|C.Dngan 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Vllar ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Cstillo 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E.Hward ss
|2
|2
|2
|2
|M.Mssey 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Wsdom 3b
|2
|2
|2
|4
|M.Grcia ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|R.Grcia 3b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Mdrigal 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|I.Vrgas 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Kansas City
|202
|006
|002
|–
|12
|Chicago
|030
|012
|70(x)
|–
|13
E_Eaton (1), Rivero 2 (2). DP_Kansas City 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Kansas City 5, Chicago 3. 2B_Rivera (1), Pasquantino (2), Garcia (1), Howard (1), Vargas (1). 3B_Pratto (1), Hill (1). HR_Isbel (1), O’Hearn 2 (2), Maldonado (1), Wisdom 2 (2). SB_Artis (1).
|Kansas City
|Zerpa
|2
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Snider H, 1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Heasley BS, 0-1
|2
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Speier
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Staumont
|2-3
|1
|4
|4
|3
|0
|Vines L, 1-1, BS, 0-1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Brentz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|Hendricks
|3
|
|4
|4
|4
|1
|5
|Norris
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gsellman
|
|1-3
|5
|6
|6
|1
|0
|Rosario
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Chavez W, 2-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dermody H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Martin S, 1-1
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
WP_Vines 2; Gsellman
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_3:18. A_12429
