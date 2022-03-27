Trending:
Cubs 13, Royals 12

The Associated Press
March 27, 2022 8:41 pm
1 min read
      
Kansas City Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 12 14 11 Totals 32 13 9 11
K.Isbel cf 3 1 1 1 R.Ortga dh 3 0 1 0
D.Blnco lf 1 0 1 0 Mldnado dh 2 1 1 1
M.Tylor cf 2 1 0 0 S.Szuki rf 2 0 0 0
Hicklen cf 2 0 0 0 Da.Hill rf 2 1 1 1
O’Hearn rf 3 3 3 2 Schwndl 1b 2 0 0 0
Mlendez ph 1 0 1 2 J.Young 1b 3 0 0 0
N.Eaton rf 1 0 0 0 Cntrras c 1 0 0 0
E.Rvera 3b 4 1 2 2 Gmbrone pr 0 1 0 0
G.Cncel 3b 0 1 0 0 J.Hicks c 1 1 0 0
N.Prtto 1b 5 2 2 1 Ia.Happ lf 2 0 0 0
Psqntno dh 4 1 1 1 D.Artis lf 1 1 0 0
Gllgher c 4 1 1 0 Heyward cf 2 1 0 0
S.Mtias ph 1 0 1 1 Crwtrng cf 1 1 0 0
C.Dngan 2b 3 0 0 0 J.Vllar ss 1 1 0 0
Cstillo 2b 1 0 0 0 E.Hward ss 2 2 2 2
M.Mssey 2b 1 0 0 0 P.Wsdom 3b 2 2 2 4
M.Grcia ss 4 1 1 1 R.Grcia 3b 1 1 1 2
Mdrigal 2b 2 0 0 0
I.Vrgas 2b 2 0 1 1
Kansas City 202 006 002 12
Chicago 030 012 70(x) 13

E_Eaton (1), Rivero 2 (2). DP_Kansas City 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Kansas City 5, Chicago 3. 2B_Rivera (1), Pasquantino (2), Garcia (1), Howard (1), Vargas (1). 3B_Pratto (1), Hill (1). HR_Isbel (1), O’Hearn 2 (2), Maldonado (1), Wisdom 2 (2). SB_Artis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Zerpa 2 1-3 1 3 3 3 0
Snider H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Heasley BS, 0-1 2 1-3 2 2 2 1 2
Speier 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Staumont 2-3 1 4 4 3 0
Vines L, 1-1, BS, 0-1 1-3 3 3 3 1 1
Brentz 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Hendricks 3 4 4 4 1 5
Norris 2 0 0 0 0 1
Gsellman 1-3 5 6 6 1 0
Rosario 2-3 1 0 0 1 2
Chavez W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Dermody H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Martin S, 1-1 1 3 2 2 1 0

WP_Vines 2; Gsellman

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_3:18. A_12429

